100 Years Ago
Friday, June 17, 1921
• Part of the tramway trestle at the bridge site was carried out shortly after 8 o’clock this morning by the high water and accumulating driftwood, several workmen who were out on the structure at the time making a grand scramble to safety and barely getting off in time.
• Hanson & Lokken extended the wing of the main street bridge in Mission Hill to prevent the creek washing the grade.
75 Years Ago
Monday, June 17, 1946
• The annual “June rise” in the Missouri river seems to have reached its peak, according to figures released from the office of the Meridian highway bridge. Highest reading for the month was 5.25 on June 6 and 5.04 on June 11. Since June 11 the readings have decreased steadily each day to a point of 3.90 this morning.
• The Dalesburg Lutheran Church will celebrate its 75th anniversary with the annual Midsummer festival June 21, it is announced by the Rev. A.C. Edstrom, pastor.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, June 17, 1971
• The “traffic cop”, long familiar on congested metropolitan avenues, is expected to be at least a regular Yankton Wednesday sight at Fourth and Walnut. Street traffic signals had not been placed at the intersection due to “insufficient” north-south traffic on Walnut crossing the new four-lane Fourth Street-Highway 50. But besides automobile traffic is pedestrian traffic to and from downtown.
• Out of a carousel of confusion, miraculously, a first-rate musical – “Stop the World-I Want To Get Off” – is emerging in full sound and color at Lewis and Clark Playhouse, and the 10th of summer theatre “at the lake” is due to begin Friday night.
25 Years Ago
Monday, June 17, 1996
• Over 100 coaches, athletes and fans attended the final day’s session of the Yankton College sponsored “College Without Walls” Carl Youngworth Lecture series on sports enhancement held at Mount Marty College on Saturday.
• Rains tried to dampen the spirits of revelers at the 48th annual Czech Days celebration in Tabor this past weekend, but the festival went on as scheduled.
