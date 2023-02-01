The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
• Lucy Mendoza, 54, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a probation hold.
• Michael Shipley Jr., 28, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for substitution of license plates.
• Lelana Fallis, 26, Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday on a court hold and on a warrant of arrest after indictment.
• David Lang, 43, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a parole hold.
• April Pretends Eagle, 40, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Shaina Wilson, 29, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Wesley Brandt, 20, Tabor, was arrested Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
