The Yankton Community Library has been sharing weekly challenges with its teen patrons through the library’s website, on Facebook and on Instagram. The library staff is closing its Summer Reading Program out with something special: a virtual game event at 2 p.m. Monday, July 27.
Children is grades 6-12 are invited to join this virtual event to take part in some fun “face-to-face” games.
To receive a link for this virtual event, register by calling the library at 605-668-5275 or by emailing araiche@cityofyankton.org. After registering, you will be emailed the Zoom link to join Monday’s teen event.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.