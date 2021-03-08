Thirty-eight Yankton High School juniors recently participated in a Region One Virtual contest for National History Day.
This year’s theme is “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding,” and YHS students competed in various categories: Historical exhibits and historical papers.
Moving onto the state virtual contest at South Dakota State University at Brookings on Wednesday, April 7, are the following students:
———
SENIOR GROUP HISTORICAL EXHIBITS
• “The United State’s Communication of the Tet Offensive,” by Caeden Ekroth and Corrigan Johnke
• “The Unbreakable Code,” by Jillian Eidsness, Carson Haak, and Britta Pietila
• “Operation Mincemeat: Fooling Hitler Through the Communication of Disinformation,” by Bradley Clark, Ryan Schulte, and Elijah Upton
———
SENIOR INDIVIDUAL HISTORICAL EXHIBITS
• “Pearl Harbor: How the Lack of Communication Lead to Infamy,” by Anessa Nelson
• “Communication in history: French Female spy, Marie-Madeleine Fourcade,” by Ashlyn Vogt
———
SENIOR RESEARCH PAPER
• “The Communication Crisis: A Perspective on the Cuban Missile Crisis,” by Joshua Saylor
• “Communication during the Second Red Scare: Joseph McCarthy and the Men who Stopped Him,” by Abby Huff
