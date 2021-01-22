Open swims times are BACK at the Summit Activities Center Pool during the following days and times listed below. A certified lifeguard is present during all open swim times and all children 8 years and under must be supervised by an adult when attending open swim.
There are some changes due to COVID-19:
• 50 people maximum per time slot. Everyone is limited to only the hour and a half.
• First come, first serve.
• Masks are required for everyone, except when in the water.
• Every person entering aquatics areas will need a day pass or membership.
Hours are: Saturday — noon–1:30 p.m. AND 2-3:30 p.m.; Sunday — noon–1:30 p.m. AND 2- 3:30 p.m.
The aquatics area will be cleared from 1:30-2 p.m. for sanitizing and disinfecting.
Two lap lanes are available at all times during our normal business hours at the Summit Activities Center.
For further information, call 668-5234 or stop by the Summit Activities Center at 1801 Summit Street, Yankton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.