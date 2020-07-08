In Wednesday’s COVID-19 update for South Dakota, Charles Mix County reported five new positive tests.
The new cases give the county 95 known cases to date. One new recovery was reported (39). The county has 56 active cases and has had 29 total hospitalizations.
Also locally, Union County reported one new case, its 138th. Three new recoveries were reported (121).
Yankton County remained at 82 known cases with 72 recoveries.
In Nebraska, Dixon County recorded one new positive test, bringing its total to 52.
South Dakota statewide statistics for Wednesday were:
• Total Cases — 7,242 (+79)
• Active Cases — 864 (-11)
• Total Tests — 86,226 (+861)
• Deaths — 98 (0 change)
• Recoveries — 6,280 (+90)
• Hospitalizations — 709 ever hospitalized (+10); 54 currently hospitalized (-10)
In Nebraska, 155 new cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services website Tuesday night, bringing the state total to 20,201.
For the second straight day, the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 was amended downward by one, reducing the state toll at 282.
Total hospitalizations stood at 13,398 (+29) and current hospitalizations dropped to 102 (-7).
Recoveries in Nebraska climbed to 14,927 (+165).
