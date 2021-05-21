BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension has announced the application period for the South Dakota Change Network program is now open. This year-long learning experience supports South Dakotans who see opportunities to make the places they live and work more welcoming to all people.
South Dakota Change Network is a mix of online and in-person education led by a diverse team of experts. Through self-directed lessons, interactive exercises, discussion groups and three convenings, participants will become stronger leaders in their organizations and communities. The skills and experience gained will assist participants in driving and maintaining positive change within the state.
“South Dakota Change Network is an opportunity for individuals to build on their visions for creating a thriving and more-inclusive South Dakota,” says Kari O’Neill, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Program Manager. “No matter your background, profession, way of thinking, or point of view, if you are working towards positive change in our state, we encourage you to join us.”
Participation in South Dakota Change Network is free through funding by The Bush Foundation. Through a partnership led by SDSU Extension, 3E Productions, CommonSense Consulting@Work, NAS and filmmaker Charles “Boots” Kennedye, the program offers cross-sector insights, expertise and resources. The South Dakota Change Network team works collaboratively to provide a safe and supportive environment for participants as they try out tools that promote thriving communities.
South Dakota Change Network is open to any South Dakotan. The program will be held September 2021-September 2022 online and at two in-person locations to be announced in the future. Participants will have access to a small grant to assist a project they choose, which impacts their organization in positive and significant ways.
Individuals interested in this opportunity are encouraged to apply by June 18. Visit South Dakota Change Network at artstrategies.org/programs/change-network-south-dakota/ to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.