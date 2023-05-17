100 Years Ago
Friday, May 18, 1923
• Dr. James Roane, city health officer, and for 40 years prominent Yankton physician, was found dead in his apartments adjoining his office at 210 West 3rd, when friends became alarmed and started searching for him late yesterday afternoon. His death, according to Dr. E.M. Morehouse, coroner, was the result of acute heart dilation.
• The Meridian Baseball League, including Irene, Centerville, Alcester, Wakonda, Beresford and Yankton, was organized at Wakonda Thursday evening. Dr. H.A. Fitzgerald of Yankton was elected president of the league. The season will open June 6 and the plan is to have 20 games for each team, half at home and half away.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 18, 1948
• An angry cow, wandering along Sixth street from Walnut to Mulberry early Monday afternoon, caused quite a little excitement in its quest for freedom before the animal was finally captured by its pursuer. Chief of Police Edward Sampson said that a call came from Cimpl’s Market reporting that a cow belonging to them had broken away, and police assistance in the recapture was being sought.
• The eight light poles for the new baseball park in Lesterville were delivered last week. Each pole is approximately 85 feet long, and together they weigh 20 tons. They will be sunk into the ground about eight or ten feet.
50 Years Ago
Friday, May 18, 1973
• Rick Wollman of Lesterville has joined the Press and Dakotan news department staff as a summer student intern, P&D Executive Editor Les Helgeland announced today. Helgeland said that Wollman’s duties as a summer journalism intern will include a wide range of reporting duties throughout the summer. A Scotland High School graduate, Wollman is a senior journalism major at South Dakota State University.
• The South Dakota Board of Regents ended a two-day meeting at the University of South Dakota Springfield Friday without acting on three requests from the Federation of Student Governing bodies. The Federation had asked for the right to drink alcoholic beverages on the campuses of state colleges and universities.
25 Years Ago
Monday, May 18, 1998
• Under the intense glare of an afternoon sun, the Yankton Bucks and Gazelles thinclads came away with second place performances in the Eastern South Dakota conference track meet on Saturday. The only event that was not ran was the pole vault. Team scores will change but the winners have already been determined.
• When Peter Heimes was learning cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in his high school physical education class earlier this year, he had no idea he would have to use it before the end of the school year. Peter did have to perform CPR last month, and while he wasn’t able to save his neighbor’s life, he gave Don Dendinger a chance to survive. That is why Yankton County Emergency Medical Services honored Heimes this weekend, EMS Administrator Gordon Dekkenga said.
