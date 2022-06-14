Calling all teens: Looking for something to do this summer? The Yankton Community Library is hosting a variety of free activities for grades 6-12.
On June 15, at 3:30 p.m., enjoy the String Art craft and create your own mermaid or fish-inspired piece of art by wrapping string around different points on a cork board.
Then join the staff on June 22 at 3:30 p.m. to take part in the Socktopus craft by creating an octopus plush out of a sock. All supplies will be provided.
On June 29 at 3:30 p.m., learn basic survival skills from a park ranger from the Missouri National Recreational River.
Don’t forget to register for summer reading at cityofyankton.beanstack.org to track your reading and library activities for a chance to win great prizes.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
