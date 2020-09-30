Voucher System Replaces Spring Cleanup

Many residents of the City of Yankton can finally do their spring cleaning — albeit, in the fall.
After the annual city-wide cleanup was canceled last April due to the then-impending COVID-19 pandemic, the city has come up with an alternative.
Yankton Public Works Director Adam Haberman told the Press & Dakotan that the city is implementing a different approach to the usual curbside pickup this year.
“We decided we still needed to give the city utility bill residents a chance to dispose of items at no charge at the transfer station,” he said. “We came up with a transfer station voucher — or free pass — to allow the residents to take a load to the transfer station for free.”
He said that the voucher allows a bit of flexibility not usually afforded during a normal city-wide cleanup.
“We did the free pass, or the voucher system, as a way to let the residents decide when they do it rather than open up the transfer station over a two- or three-week period.”
The 5,400 vouchers were sent to city utility customers in mid-September and will be good for a single free load at the transfer station.
However, Haberman said it is a little more restrictive than the usual cleanup.
“We don’t have the curbside pickup with this,” he said. “It’s a one-time pass, so it’s not reusable. … The same materials are accepted with the pass that you would be able to take in during city-wide cleanup, so that hasn’t changed. It just puts a slight limit on the number of times you can use it.”
Haberman said accepted items include household wastes such as furniture, carpet, appliances (without refrigerants), grills, TVs, computers, wood, metal, plastic products and yard waste (which is accepted year-round).
Items such as tires, refrigerators/freezers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, items with Freon and household hazardous wastes are not accepted at the transfer station.
A separate date for the collection of household hazardous waste is slated for Oct. 17.
As for next year’s city-wide cleanup, Haberman said officials will decide whether the city reverts to normal or utilizes another voucher program as the spring draws nearer.
“We’ll see what’s going on with the pandemic at that time and determine if it’s OK to hold the regular annual event or if we need to possibly hold off and do another voucher,” he said.
He made it clear that there will be some sort of clean-up activity available to residents next year.
“We know that the residents like the annual event with the curbside pickup and opening the transfer station,” he said. “We’ll see how the pandemic is as we get closer to the spring.”
