COVID Update for Sept. 28, 2022
New and active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continued to decline, according to Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH), while the number of current hospitalizations fell to its lowest level in nearly four months.

Meanwhile, four new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, lifting the state toll to 3,021. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.

