New and active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continued to decline, according to Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH), while the number of current hospitalizations fell to its lowest level in nearly four months.
Meanwhile, four new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, lifting the state toll to 3,021. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The DOH posted 732 new infections (down from 965 last week) while active cases dropped to 540, a 23.8% drop from a week ago and the lowest level since April 20.
After last week’s spike, current hospitalizations dropped by 24% to 81, the lowest number since July 6. There were 42 new hospitalizations reported, up three from last week.
Also, the DOH online portal reported that the number of eligible South Dakotans who have received at least one COVID vaccination climbed to 77%.
Locally, Yankton County recorded 20 new infections, the smallest increase since early June, while 23 new recoveries were reported. That lowered the number of active cases to 15, the smallest number since May 4. One new hospitalization was posted.
Other COVID-19 statistics from the DOH included:
• New Area Hospitalizations (3) — Hutchinson County, +2; Yankton County, +1;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 13.8% (-3.4%); new tests reported: 6,692 (-551);
• New Area S.D. Cases (57/-40) — Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, +14; Clay County, +7; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +2; Turner County, +5; Union County, +4; Yankton County, +20;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (39/-28) — Bon Homme County, 1 (-3); Charles Mix County, 8 (-8); Clay County, 5 (+3); Douglas County, 2 (-1); Hutchinson County, 2 (-5); Turner County, 4 (+1); Union County, 2 (-12); Yankton County, 15 (-3);
• Area S.D. Community Spread — All counties in the Yankton area were rated at high community spread except Clay County, which was at substantial spread.
