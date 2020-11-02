2021 Trial Set For Yankton Murder Suspect

The subject in a 2019 death of a Yankton woman now has a trial date.
De’Von Taye Lopez — who is accused of murder in connection with the death of Deborah Lynn Schock, 61, Yankton — appeared in court Monday morning where First Circuit Court Judge Cheryle Gering set a date of Aug. 2, 2021 for the start of a trial. Jury selection is scheduled to begin July 28-30.
Gering said a number of factors, including the number of experts utilized in the case and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, had made it hard to schedule a date for a trial.
Lopez was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in June.
Second-degree murder is a Class B felony with a mandated sentence of life without parole, a fine of up to $50,000 and possible restitution.
The charge of first-degree manslaughter is a Class C felony with a sentence of up to life in prison, up to a $50,000 fine and potential restitution.
Monday’s hearing also saw the court consider several motions including a defense motion to suppress evidence regarding illicit drug use, polygraph examinations, law enforcement commentary/opinions, defendant’s statements regarding criminal history and the defendant’s statements invoking or questioning a right to refuse.
According to court documents, the state objected to the suppression of evidence regarding illicit drug use.
“The State would argue that any drug use close in time to the incident is relevant and res gestae (relates to a particular case) of the crime,” the response said.
Gering allowed the suppression of illicit drug use except for around the time of the crime.
A motion to compel written reports and request for deadline was also filed, which led to the scheduling of the trial.
A motion for DNA discovery was also filed, and discussed item by item during Monday’s hearing.
A motions hearing was set for Jan. 15 to further discuss outstanding items that merited further investigation on Monday.
Last Sept. 7, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a mobile home located in rural Yankton County for a report of a death. Family members had discovered Schock deceased in her residence. A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim had been deceased for several days.
Originally, Dylon Tate Lopez — the brother of De’Von Lopez — was arrested and charged, but the case against him was dropped.
An autopsy found that Schock had injuries consistent with strangulation.
Among the evidence collected at the time were fingernail clippings from Schock. A database search determined the DNA profile was consistent with the offender sample of Dylon Lopez, who had been arrested by the Yankton County Sheriff’s Department earlier in the summer for simple assault and simple assault (domestic), after which a sample was collected.
