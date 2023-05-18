Imagine your family is hungry, and no food is in the fridge. Imagine receiving your utility bill, which is more than you can afford; you will have to pay your electric bill, rent, or provide food for your family.

Yankton Contact Center can help with these issues and more. Unfortunately, for many in Yankton, this is their reality. Most often, life events happen without notice, causing many families who live paycheck to paycheck to fall short of covering utility, food, rent, and other basic needs.

