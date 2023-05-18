Imagine your family is hungry, and no food is in the fridge. Imagine receiving your utility bill, which is more than you can afford; you will have to pay your electric bill, rent, or provide food for your family.
Yankton Contact Center can help with these issues and more. Unfortunately, for many in Yankton, this is their reality. Most often, life events happen without notice, causing many families who live paycheck to paycheck to fall short of covering utility, food, rent, and other basic needs.
In recent years, there has been a concerning increase in families turning to The Yankton Contact Center for assistance with basic living needs due to inadequate income. As a 501c(3) organization that has been serving the Yankton community for almost half a century, we have extensive experience in preventing homelessness, utility shut-offs, hunger and other related issues.
Consider a gift to the Yankton Contact Center so that we can provide support for all areas of our service. Your generosity and compassion are the only way we can help those who come to us in their time of need. You can make checks payable to: Yankton Contact Center, 321 W. Third Street Suite B02, Yankton, SD 57078. If can also donate online at www.yanktoncontactcenter.org.
