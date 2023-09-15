BROOKINGS — To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Annie’s Project, South Dakota State University Extension will host tours of two South Dakota specialty crop growing operations.

The Fall Festival Specialty Crop Tour will include a Sept. 23 stop at Colton, and an Oct. 4 stop by Sturgis. Inspired by Annie’s Project attendees, the tours sprang from one of this year’s classes. SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist Robin Salverson said one of the participants mentioned her family’s operation, Prairie Creek Farm, uses walipini — a type of underground greenhouse — to grow produce year-round.

