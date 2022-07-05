Wednesday’s Drive and Diners Car Club will be headed to The Dock on Highway 37 in South Dakota today (Wednesday).
Members will meet at the north end of the Yankton Mall parking lot at 5:30 p.m. and leave promptly for The Dock at 6 p.m.
Anyone with a specialty vehicle, muscle car, etc., is welcome. No dues are required for this club.
Contact Marty or April Steinberg at 605-661-4121 or 605-661-0288 if additional information is needed.
