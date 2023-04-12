New COVID-19 infections across South Dakota continued to fall in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH), which also reported no new COVID fatalities for the first time in more than 10 months.
The DOH reported 352 new COVID cases, a 19% decrease from a week ago, while current hospitalizations slipped to 33, a 31% drop. There were 18 new hospitalizations reported.
Wednesday marked the first time since June 8, 2022, that no new COVID-related deaths were reported. The state pandemic toll remained at 3,214.
New cases in area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +8; Charles Mix County, +8; Clay County, +2; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +5; Turner County, +2; Union County, +10; and Yankton County, +16.
No new area hospitalizations were posted.
