State Chamber President Previews ‘Interesting’ ‘23 Legislative Session

With matters such as workforce housing, food tax elimination, Medicaid expansion and other social issues slated to be deliberated by a Legislature that will feature many new faces in 2023, David Owen, president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said he’s anticipating an “interesting” session.
Wednesday afternoon, Owen spoke about the upcoming legislative session at a pre-legislative luncheon, hosted by Yankton Thrive.
“I think it could be fairly interesting and emotional,” he said after the event. “You’ve got 33 (new lawmakers) with no legislative experience. You have an emotional issue like abortion that’s going to need some clarification. You have a dramatic move by the governor to take food out of the sales tax that costs $100 million. You’ve got an inflation rate above 6% to try and fund things like schools and state employees and medical providers.”
Food Tax
Earlier this fall, after several attempts by legislative Democrats in the past and a strong push in the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Kristi Noem stated she is in favor of removing the state’s food tax.
Owen said that preliminary proposals just include the state’s 4.5% and not local taxes, which are up to 2%, but it would come at about a $100 million cost to the state.
“The South Dakota Chamber has opposed removing food from the sales tax since 2004 when it was on the ballot,” he said. “But we’ve also been an advocate that there ought to be a refund program for low-income folks. We know we can do that for less than $1 million.”
He said that removal mostly won’t benefit those who need it and could lead to other taxes being repealed.
“Taking away food from the sales tax gives a tax break to, honestly, people in this room who don’t need it,” he said. “It starts narrowing the tax base, because the people who want to take food out will tell you, ‘Utilities are next. Then clothing.’ Then your sales tax base is so narrow, you’re probably looking for another source. That’s our worst fear.”
Workforce Housing
Wednesday’s event also addressed the failure to begin distributing $200 million slated for workforce housing in the 2022 session.
“The governor wanted the money to go through GOED (Governor’s Office of Economic Development),” Owen said. “The Legislature didn’t like that idea and pointed to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority. It does low-income housing. It had done brilliantly for seven or eight years, so they gave all the money to the Housing Authority. There’s a number of people that asked, ‘The Housing Authority statute only addresses low income. It doesn’t address workforce. How’s that going to work?’ The group that did it thought they could figure it out. The governor signed the bill based on certain conditions.
“The biggest problem we have with this whole process is it’s infested with human beings. So that results in the governor not liking it, but it had been done, even though she signed it. So, she jams the whole thing up because it’s not the proper format and the agency can’t do it. So, if you’re wondering what happened with the $200 million … it’s still sitting there.”
He said there is a bill draft that’s beginning to circulate that would solve the impasse.
“It’s been taken to the governor,” he said. “I don’t think they’ve had an official response. It changes how the Housing Authority works and leaves the money with them.”
Owen said there’s several developments within the housing market his organization is watching, but he’s hopeful that the ball can get rolling on developing workforce housing in the coming session.
“We’re seeing interest rates come up, prices aren’t going up as much but the total cost is still a problem for people that are making $17, $18, $19, $20 per hour. … It’s really an argument within state government about which agency was most capable of doing it. But when a governor has one set of ideas and the Legislature has another; that’s a formula for things being far from smooth. I think they’re going to take that bill up soon because all of the debate about the substance has been answered. It’s just a matter of figuring out the administration.”
Ballot Measures
Also Wednesday, Owen took time to highlight the mixed fortunes of the two main ballot measures on the 2022 election ballot.
This included the success of Amendment D to change the constitution to allow for the expansion of Medicaid.
Owen noted that, in another timeline, even 56% favoring its passage wouldn’t have been enough.
“If you remember the primary, there was an Amendment C on the primary that would’ve increased the vote (needed) to 60%,” he said. “The opponents of Medicaid put all of their eggs in this basket and dropped it. Amendment C got defeated, so the 56% prevails.”
Owen also talked about the failure of Initiated Measure 27, which could not garner the support a similar ballot measure passed with in 2020 before being overturned by the Supreme Court.
