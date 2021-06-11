100 Years Ago
Sunday, June 12, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 12, 1946
• Despite serious shortages of bakery material, the distribution and supply of bakery products in this area are being kept fairly even, A.B. Johnson, Yankton, president of the Bakers association of South Dakota, said in a statement commenting on the bread shortage as it affects this state.
• Badger Clark, prominent South Dakota western poet, will be in Yankton tomorrow to address the summer school convocation at Yankton college at 9:30 a.m. in Forbes Hall auditorium.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, June 12, 1971
• The job picture in Nebraska is not nearly as bad as in the country as a whole, according to officials of the state Labor Department. However, while Nebraska’s unemployment rates have been far below the national average for the past several years, it’s still difficult to find employment, particularly if the job seeker is either highly skilled or has no skills.
• Richard Carstensen started Tuesday as juvenile probation officer for Clay and Yankton Counties. He will also be an instructor at the University of South Dakota, Vermillion, in social work.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 12, 1996
• For eight years, Darlene Cournoyer has dealt with the background details of helping grant wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses — but for one afternoon, Cournoyer herself was the center of attention. In appreciation for the time and energy she has poured into making others happy, Cournoyer was honored with a Make-A-Wish Foundation of South Dakota volunteer service award.
• Recent work on the DakotaDome has University of South Dakota men’s track coach Dave Gottsleben seeing red, and he’s loving every minute of it. The track in the DakotaDome was recently refinished, adding a surface similar to the one used for this year’s NCAA Division I Outdoor National Meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.