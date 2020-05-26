PIERRE —The South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) has established the Coronavirus Response Fund to directly support the needs of communities and nonprofits affected by COVID-19. This fund will address immediate needs including access to food, shortage of volunteers, healthcare sector support and human services sector support.
The SDCF is pleased to announce funding has been provided to the following nonprofits to address immediate concerns: American Red Cross, Feeding South Dakota, Helpline Center, Lutheran Social Services, Partnership for Native Americans, The Salvation Army and 11 Adult Nutrition centers across South Dakota. Nearly $350,000 has been distributed to state-wide organizations providing front-line care to those in need.
In addition to assisting statewide nonprofits, SDCF has also launched an initiative to match funding provided by our 80 partner community savings accounts across South Dakota. If a partner CSA grants funding to address a need due to COVID-19, SDCF will match those efforts dollar for dollar up to $3,000 per community. Nearly $250,000 has been committed for communities across South Dakota through this effort. Projects funded thus far include supplies for volunteers to sew facemasks for medical personnel, additional food for food pantries, necessary household supplies for families in need and support for backpack food programs for children.
“As a statewide community foundation, we work to serve and strengthen communities across South Dakota every day,” said Stephanie Judson, SDCF President & CEO. “We are committed to working with communities and nonprofits as they deal with the myriad of issues posed by the COVID-19 virus. Working together we can continue to build a stronger South Dakota”.
Initial funds were provided by SDCF’s South Dakota Fund along with a generous contribution from the Bush Foundation in Minneapolis; but nothing happens without donor support. If you would like to ensure that people impacted by the coronavirus can receive the help they need, consider a gift to the Coronavirus Response Fund at SDCF. One hundred percent of the funds collected go directly towards addressing coronavirus concerns in our state. Donations can be made on-line at https://sdcommunityfoundation.org/covid-19/ or by sending a check to SDCF, PO Box 296, Pierre, SD 57501.
SDCF is a public non-profit organization established in 1987. SDCF, with offices in Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Aberdeen administers over 980 funds benefiting hundreds of charitable organizations annually. The Foundation distributed nearly $18 million in grants in 2019 which made a tremendous difference in communities statewide. This would not have been possible without the generosity of our donors. If you have a specific cause you would like to support or would prefer to give for the general good of our state, visit https://sdcommunityfoundation.org/for-donors/ to learn more or call 1-800-888-1842.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.