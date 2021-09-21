100 Years Ago
Thursday, September 22, 1921
• The University of South Dakota opened Wednesday, Sept. 21, with an increase of 10% in attendance over last year. For the first time in the history of the university, the year’s total will exceed the thousand mark, the enrollment being figured Dec. 1 each year.
• Workmen are busy on three piers at the Meridian Highway site, with No. 3 nearly completed and a good start made on No. 5.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, September 22, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 22, 1971
• South Dakota has more than 50 semifinalists in the 1971-72 National Merit Scholarship Program. The South Dakota semifinalists from Yankton are Russell E. Harper, Douglas D. Held, Kimberlie A. Jacobs, John J. Petrik and Robin L. Wiese.
• South Dakota farmers should start picking corn as soon as they possibly can, Ben Kantack, South Dakota State University entomologist said Wednesday. He said heavy infestations of corn borers have weakened stalks and ear shanks in most fields in principal corn-growing areas.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, September 22, 1996
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.