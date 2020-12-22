Two-Time Cancer Survivor Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton native received her Christmas present early, and it was a real shot in the arm for her.
Becca (Jensen) Parish, now living in Sioux Falls, became one of the first people in the nation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The inoculation carried double importance for her, as she deals with numerous health issues and also runs a retirement community.
“This is the greatest Christmas present of all,” she said with joyous laughter.
A two-time cancer survivor, Parish lives with a compromised system. She survived non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma while in college about 20 years ago. Recently, she battled breast cancer followed by reconstructive surgery.
“My immune system is about shot,” she said, explaining her depleted natural defenses.
Against that backdrop, South Dakota — and Sioux Falls in particular — has remained one of the nation’s COVID-19 hot spots. In addition, Parish works as the administrator at the Dow Rummel Village retirement community in Sioux Falls, where the virus threatens both residents and employees such as herself.
“Working remotely is not an option for me. We have about 150 residents and all of our employees. I need to be there every day,” she said. “I’m at the nursing home five days a week. I wear a mask all the time, and I also wear a face shield.”
Parish received her breast cancer diagnosis last year, undergoing surgeries and treatments. She received the “all clear” to return to work last March, just as COVID was hitting Sioux Falls. She accepted her diagnosis, but she also feared contracting COVID at the nursing home or elsewhere.
At work, she dealt with running a retirement home during a pandemic. Those concerns included high-risk elderly residents contracting the disease, while staff members who became sick or placed in quarantine would be gone for two weeks or longer.
“In November, we saw our residents in the nursing home start to get positive cases,” she said. “When I went in to work, I got really nervous. I was praying that the vaccine would get here soon.”
Then she received welcome news about the development of one — and possibly more — COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been received at their destinations.
“I never had COVID myself. I was so happy that the vaccine arrived here,” Parish said. “It was like the cavalry arrived. We had been fighting this thing for months. Now, we were getting help.”
The Avera health system set up a mass vaccination site in the chapel of its Avera Prince of Peace retirement facility, where Parish and other nursing home staff received the Pfizer vaccine.
“I barely felt the shot,” she said. “I didn’t have any reaction until that night when my temperature rose. But that was a good thing because it showed my body was reacting and fighting it (to create immunity).”
In a photo, she showed the bandage covering the injection site and a card recognizing her vaccination. “This may be the best Christmas card I’ve ever received!” she said.
Parish will receive her booster shot Jan. 7. Until then, she will continue wearing a mask and face shield to work. Her husband, Don, and their three children — Michael 16; Jaiden, 14; and Kylee, 10 — will continue to take precautions until they receive the vaccine.
“We don’t go anywhere except to get groceries, and we do that online and pickup,” Becca said.
Becca Parish received clinical trials during both of her cancer treatments, giving her a special insight and appreciation for those volunteers, including a Yankton couple, who signed up for the COVID-19 vaccine trials.
Parish battled non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 1997 while attending the University of South Dakota. She received CHOP chemotherapy (an acronym for the drugs) for a clinical trial at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Parish has remained in remission since 2001, marking her 20th anniversary next year.
When she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2019, an oncologist at the Avera Cancer Institute enrolled her in a clinical trial involving ibrance and letrozole. As with the first trials, she was willing to take a chance on experimental drugs.
“You see other people fighting hard to find a treatment,” she said. “I wanted to help them by seeing what else was out there and what works.”
Ibrance required a very structured regimen, with Parish filling out a spreadsheet showing the exact times she took the drug. She also reported all other usage, including vitamins and herbal supplements.
Twice, she was taken off the regimen because her white blood count fell too low. However, she completed the trial from May-October this year.
In addition, the pandemic affected her breast cancer treatment in an unforeseen way. Hospitals placed elective procedures on hold, delaying one of her reconstructive surgeries until August.
“I have one more reconstructive surgery, and then I’ll hopefully be done,” she said. “I’m also taking the drug Tamoxifen for five years.”
Parish knows the road ahead remains filled with pitfalls, including a Christmas without extended family because of the pandemic.
However, she remains grateful for the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine and believes the benefits far outweigh any reaction to the shot.
“Getting COVID is much worse than anything it takes to get your immunity to it,” she said.
Parish believes the future looks promising, even if she must continue her cancer treatment and remain concerned about COVID-19.
“I’m hopeful, but it may take a few years to get there,” she said. “For now, I’m just taking it one step at a time.”
