South Dakota reported 171 new COVID-19 infections in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
No new deaths were posted, keeping the state toll at 1,953.
The number of active hospitalizations in the state jump up by 12 to 124, the highest level since Feb. 4.
Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the state dipped to 2,079, the lowest it’s been since March 8.
Yankton County reported two new positive tests and seven new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 66. There was also one new hospitalization reported.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1), Hutchinson (+4), Turner (+1) and Union (+2) counties in South Dakota, and Cedar (+2) and Knox (+2) counties in Nebraska.
In the DOH’s weekly update of South Dakota educational institutions:
• Grades K-12 schools reported 193 new cases, down from 275 last week. So far this school year, there have been 15,155 cases reported (11,289 students; 3,866 staff) with 14,770 recoveries;
• Among the state’s colleges, universities and technical schools, 34 new cases were recorded for last week, a drop from 77 the previous week. Overall, there have been 4,088 cases reported since mid-August (3,426 students; 662 staff), with 4,010 recoveries.
The University of South Dakota online portal Tuesday recorded three active cases Tuesday (all students), which was unchanged from Monday. There were four people in quarantine/isolation (-1), including one on campus (0 change.).
Late Monday, Mount Marty University recorded no active cases (0 change).
In Nebraska, seven new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services, raising the state toll to 2,222. None of the deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
There were 82 new infections posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.