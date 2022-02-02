A Mount Marty club that 3-D prints and assembles prosthetic limbs was able to give a hand — in fact, a whole forearm — to a South Dakota man.
Under the guidance of S. Bonita Gacnik, the Mount Marty University (MMU) Bio/Chem Club faculty sponsor, the club has been gearing up to print and assemble prosthetic upper limbs for children and adults in need since 2019.
The prosthetics are for people that are missing part of their hand or part of their arm, Gacnik told the Press & Dakotan.
At the time, Gacnik and the club were working with free e-NABLE 3-D printing templates they found online to learn about what would be involved with making a prosthetic hand.
E-NABLE is a global network of volunteers who use their 3-D printers to make prosthetic arms and hands for those in need, with an eye toward globally underserved populations, according to the group’s website.
“(Also), they work together to redesign different models of hands and arms and different styles,” Gacnik said. “They’re constantly improving their (3-D printing) files and their models so that the model itself is easier to put together and easier to adapt to the person who needs it.”
The club took a break in 2020 due to the pandemic, but last spring, Gacnik and club leaders Gabby Ruth, Carlie Wetzel and Emily Dorn decided to start the project back up. This time, the group’s goal was to hone club members’ skills and work toward becoming an official chapter of e-NABLE, which it did.
As an official chapter with a website, they hope to get many more client referrals, Gacnik said.
The prosthetics are pieces of printed plastic and are assembled with inexpensive items, including screws, rubber bands and rubber finger covers like those used at banks for counting bills.
“These (prosthetics) are totally mechanical in the sense of non-electronic, just totally physically driven,” she said. “This hand is driven by the wrist, so when a person bends their wrist, they grip. When they straighten out their hand, it releases.”
The prosthetic arm is driven by bending the elbow.
The club had already completed and delivered its first prosthetic hand to a man in Chile when Gacnik received a request for a prosthetic from an MMU alumna whose son, Austin Trask of Elm Springs, had lost his arm in a farming accident in 2015, Gacnik said.
“The type of amputation he has did not accommodate a fancy prosthetic hand, one of those that look real. They hook them up to your nerves and your muscles,” Gacnik said. “The only thing they could fit him with was a pretty fancy hook, but it doesn’t look like a hand.”
Gacnik said she told Trask that the club could make him a prosthetic arm, but that it probably would not be as functional as the hook, which is very strong.
Printing the arm was a little different than printing a hand and involved some additional trial and error, she said.
Specifically, the curved band that supports the upper arm had to be printed with a framework, or scaffolding, inside it so that it did not collapse during printing. Another flat piece had to be molded into a curved shape with hot water, Gacnik said.
“The first time I printed my scaffolding, it was so stiff we couldn’t break it out,” she said. “I tried a few, and pretty soon we could just snap it right out.”
The club decided to create two identical arms so they could keep an assembled one as a model for future projects.
Once the pieces were printed and removed from the printing plate, members of the Bio/Chem Club went to work smoothing the pieces and assembling the prosthetic.
Since restarting the club, Ruth, Wetzel and Dorn have helped rebuild the membership to about 25 students.
“We have students from all different majors, all different activities,” Dorn told the Press & Dakotan. “You don’t have to have a science background to do this.”
Member activities include helping with prosthetic limb assembly when there is a project and fundraising, she said.
“It costs us about $50 per hand,” she said. “With the fundraising, we can pay for this and not have to charge anybody who’s actually in need of a prosthetic.”
Two weeks ago, Trask showed up at MMU to have the new arm fitted. At the time, Bio/Chem Club members were mostly quarantining and isolating because of COVID, so Trask and Gacnik worked together to fine-tune both printed arms.
“We just had to do a little fine-tuning, a little bit of replacing,” she said. “We worked together all day. We just had a blast.”
In an email Gacnik received from Trask earlier this week, he shared his thoughts about the experience.
“It makes me smile to have experienced your genuine enthusiasm for utilizing the talent and creative energy of the lovely students to learn and improvise the practical application of such versatile technology as the 3-dimensional printer and computer-model building software,” he said. “I am very impressed by the club’s pursuit to engage in real world needs with real people right in our communities.”
This current design of the arm would work best for low impact, delicate tasks or for children, who are always growing, Trask noted.
“This shall not diminish the beauty of this noble and lovely endeavor,” he said. “It just means that the rugged working hands that God designed are nothing less than genius and only He can ‘print’ those.”
———
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/enablechapter.biochemclub or https://enablingthefuture.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.