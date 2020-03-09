100 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 10, 1920
• The bridge engineers are busy boring in the Missouri just south of the court house.
• Col. A.A. Grant took pity of Cedar street dwellers yesterday afternoon in the flooded district and swam around in the deep water trying to make it run up hill. Some citizens are enjoying all the fun of living in a real “moated grange.”
75 Years Ago
Saturday, March 10, 1945
• The chances are, according to elevator operators in this section of the state, that were cars made available at once for corn shipments little corn could be taken out of the area except that showing a lower moisture content than that still on the ground. Operators cannot take a chance of shipping corn with a moisture content as high as 30 per cent, they say.
• Gurney’s Inc., Yankton seed and nursery house, this week shipped a 2,000-bushel car of seed corn from the plant here to Russia and the Balkan countries. This car completed shipment of a consignment of 12,000 bushels for transportation by sea to the countries named by the federal government under lease-lend provisions.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 10, 1970
• The fire at the Coney Island Café Sunday evening was set by arsonists, it was determined Monday by Fire Chief Howard Frick and State Fire Marshal Iver Etram, Garretson. The contents of the café were nearly a total loss.
• The condition of the five students of Lakeport School District 13, who were hospitalized in Yankton after becoming ill from gas fumes escaping from the school furnace, were described as in good condition today. Most of the 21 students in the school, located west of Yankton on Highway 50, became ill Monday and the five were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital. Others still reported headaches and nausea Tuesday.
25 Years Ago
Friday, March 10, 1995
• In a time of hot state basketball competition, the Yankton Special Olympics team will get a piece of its own state tourney action this weekend in Mitchell. Continuing a five-year tradition, 26 athletes from the Yankton Adjustment Training Center, the Yankton school district and the Crofton, Neb., area look forward to upholding their past success. Yankton finished last year’s tournament with two second place titles and a fourth place finish.
• South Dakota has the lowest rate of AIDS cases in the nation, a government report says. At the end of last year, South Dakota had 2.4 AIDS cases per 100,000 people, according to a state report using federal AIDS statistics.
