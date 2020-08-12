LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has successfully started to accept applications for Medicaid expansion, also known as Heritage Health Adult, this past weekend. Benefits begin on Oct. 1, 2020.
Heritage Health Adult expands Medicaid to lower income adults of working age (19-64 years old). Lower income means earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level. For a single person, the limit is an annual income of $17,609. For a family of four, the income limit is $36,156. It is estimated that 90,000 additional Nebraskans will be eligible though Medicaid expansion.
All participating Nebraskans will receive a robust and comprehensive services package of physical health, behavioral health and prescription drugs.
Additional information about Medicaid Expansion is available at www.dhhs.ne.gov/MedicaidExpansion. To apply, individuals can go online to www.ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov or call toll free (855) 632-7633; TDD (402) 471-7256, or go to any DHHS office.
