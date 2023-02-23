Longtime Crofton Business Renovates For New Tastes

Debbie and Brian Wiebelhaus with granddaughter Blayke stand in renovated bowling alley area, which will seat approximately 140.

 Courtesy Photo

CROFTON, Neb. — When Walt Wiebelhaus started his dream business in 1946 on Crofton’s Main Street, he was battling shortages for building supplies following the end of World War II. The bar area opened but the real dream waited till 1947 and it was then Crofton Bowling Lanes was born.

For over 50 years, Wiebelhaus Recreation was a prominent site for competitive bowling. But as time went along, the luster waned and the bustling bowling business slowed down.

