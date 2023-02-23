Longtime Crofton Business Renovates For New Tastes

CROFTON, Neb. — When Walt Wiebelhaus started his dream business in 1946 on Crofton’s Main Street, he was battling shortages for building supplies following the end of World War II. The bar area opened but the real dream waited till 1947 and it was then Crofton Bowling Lanes was born.
For over 50 years, Wiebelhaus Recreation was a prominent site for competitive bowling. But as time went along, the luster waned and the bustling bowling business slowed down.
“We could tell the income from the bowling side of our business was not there,” said son Brian Wiebelhaus, current owner along with wife Debbie.
The couple tried different avenues to increase bowling like sponsoring a high school bowling team or adding cosmic bowling in 2011.
“A few years ago, we added synthetic bowling lanes which added to the atmosphere for cosmic bowling,” Brian said. “The lanes would light up.”
But even changing the atmosphere didn’t perk up the business enough. An added issue was Brian’s ability to fix the setting machines in the alleys. Like most baseball players, his knees were wearing out, so knee surgery became a necessity in 2017.
After the surgery, it was more difficult to make those repairs, so in 2018, Brian closed down the bowling leagues that thundered on the alleys. The men’s league did keep operating for a period of time.
On Dec. 3 last year, 35 members of the Wiebelhaus family including sons, daughters, aunts, uncles, grandkids, nieces, nephews and cousins gathered to bowl one last time on Grandpa Wiebelhaus’s alleys.
“We had a great time and gave it a fond farewell,” Brian said.
It was time for the couple to put their mark on the longtime Crofton business.
They were ready to move on. Construction on the lane area began and deciding to keep the lanes as is, Brian ordered more pieces of synthetic lane to fill in the gutter areas. The gutters and bowling pin setter machines were sold to bowling alleys in Humphrey and Dennison, Iowa. The machines were heavy and complicated to handle, so an expert from Omaha did the work. The balls, shoes and shelving units were donated to Immaculate Conception parish in Omaha, which owns a bowling lane business, Score’s Sports Center in Ralston.
Walls were added, doors constructed to offer access to the kitchen for servers and the bowling lane area was converted to an eating area for about 150 more diners. A very successful aspect of the Wiebelhaus Recreation business is their food service managed by Debbie. A huge service occurs during Lent as they have served an all-you-can-eat Lenten Buffet every Friday evening since 1995, serving as many as 350 along a loaded buffet with seating along long tables in their current business area on the west side of the building.
The sky may be the limit now with the added space, Brian believes. They turned so many people away in past years either because there was no room or food was running out.
Walt and Eva built a strong business for the next generation, and even after they retired, they came down to the bar three times a day to make sure it was running just right, and even pitching in when needed.
“Dad peeled 25 dozen eggs for me every week for the buffet until he couldn’t, and I still miss him,” Debbie said. “We had to quit serving them.”
Brian went to Wayne State College after high school for two years from 1974-75 and eventually received a massage therapy license in the late ‘70s. He did the therapy part-time while working for his parents. Debbie came on board in 1977, and the couple took over the business in 1989. The next generation is on board as the couple’s daughter and husband are now working with the bar and meal business, and they are vital to the Wiebelhaus Recreation’s daily operation.
The business plans to offer a location for bigger events like rehearsal dinners, kid’s birthday parties, family gatherings or even funeral seating.
“We are elated the bowling operation is finished and excited to see what the future will bring,” Debbie said.
Construction is due to be finished in time to open for business Friday for Lent.
