Join the Yankton Community Library in encouraging people to enjoy the fresh air while keeping a healthy distance from others. From now until April 12, the library staff wants everyone to participate in a social distancing egg hunt. No baskets needed for this window egg hunt.
Here’s how to participate:
• Create a large Easter egg — or several. Have fun with this and decorate your egg however you wish. Add color and make sure it will be visible from a distance.
• Hang your egg in a front-facing window or door so all can see.
• Get outside and search for the other eggs hanging in windows throughout Yankton — including on city buildings and local businesses.
• For a chance to win some fun prizes, post pictures of your hunt on Facebook using the hashtag #YanktonEggHunt to share in the fun. Winners will be randomly selected on April 13 from those who posted using this hashtag.
Yankton businesses and residents are invited to join in the fun and help keep our kids and families active and busy during this time of isolation. And while you are out egg hunting, don’t forget City of Yankton buildings and local businesses.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
