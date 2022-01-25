100 Years Ago
Thursday, January 26, 1922
• Beginning next Sunday morning, another bell will add its voice to the chorus which calls Yankton populace to worship, for a new bell is being installed in the belfry of Trinity Lutheran Church this week, the first it has ever had.
• A permanent organization of the South Dakota Scenic Loop Highway was accomplished in Yankton Wednesday afternoon. A meeting was called on the basis of agitation for a Midwest scenic loop highway which should start in the southeastern part of the state, swing north and west, take in the beauty spots of the Bad Lands and the Black Hills, and come back through the Rosebud country into this section of South Dakota.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, January 26, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 26, 1972
• Gov. William Guy of North Dakota told the South Dakota legislature Tuesday that the two states should work together to stop a loss of population and to increase economic benefits. Addressing a joint session of the house and senate at the request of South Dakota Gov. Richard Kneip, Guy said the two states had much in common – with the exception, he said, of South Dakota’s tropical climate.
• A world of waterfowl, eagles, opossum, deer and other wildlife will be officially opened to the public with a special open house Sunday at the Lake Andes National Wildlife Refuge. Ralph Fries, manager of the refuge, said that this year’s annual open house marks the beginning of the permanent opening of the refuge to the public during daylight hours.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, January 26, 1997
• No paper
