Yankton Medical Clinic’s echocardiography program was recently recognized for maintaining 20 years of excellence from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC). In presenting the milestone recognition, IAC noted “As one of the first facilities accredited by IAC Echocardiography (formerly ICAEL), your facility is truly part of an elite group demonstrating a continued commitment to offering quality patient care.”
Yankton Medical Clinic’s Supervisor of Echocardiography, Jan Schrempp, stated, “It is an honor to be recognized with the milestone award and we are grateful to the IAC. Honestly, with the mission and vision at Yankton Medical Clinic, providing the highest quality of patient care is what we strive to do every single day. I am proud of our staff for making sure we reach that goal every day. We are committed to our patients and have developed long standing relationships with them over the years. They know they can trust us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.