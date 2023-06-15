What the northern plains currently lack in precipitation, it makes up for in uncertainty as meteorologists assess the wild cards that may loom in the forecast.
Chief among these is the El Nino effect, for which an advisory was issued earlier this month. The weather phenomenon is expected to gradually intensify through the fall and into winter, but if it intensifies more quickly, it may still have an impact on late summer.
During Thursday’s North Central U.S. Climate and Drought webinar, officials discussed the variables that may come into play if the new El Nino event strengthens at a faster pace.
“Right now, the official NOAA Climate Prediction Center probabilities that were just issued in June, extending out through the upcoming summer, fall and winter seasons, certainly show that El Nino conditions are expected to gradually strengthen through the northern hemisphere summer and persist into the northern hemisphere winter,” noted Aaron Wilson, an Ohio State University atmospheric scientist and the featured presenter in Thursday’s webinar. “But the speed at which these conditions are becoming prevalent could have impacts in our upcoming late-summer season as well.”
What that could mean for this summer is unclear, but past El Nino events have sometimes produced cooler extremes and wetter conditions. However, Wilson, said, “it’s important to note these composites are basically based on years in which El Nino has been present in the period of July, August and September.” It is not a forecast, he added.
In the meantime, dry conditions continue to plague large swaths of the north-central region, especially in Wisconsin and Michigan. However, drought conditions appear to be easing a bit in other areas, particularly in the west.
But there are exceptions. Much of eastern Nebraska remains in extreme drought. Wilson also noted that 37% of the territory covered in the webinar — ranging from the eastern Rockies to Ohio and from Kansas north to the Canadian border — are rated in D1 drought, which is the mildest rating.
May was a particularly warm and dry month across several states, thanks to a stalled system over southwest Ontario called an omega block, an upper-air pattern that remains stationary. “Essentially, what it does in the atmosphere is, it prevents weather systems from moving through that typical west-to-east motion,” Wilson said.
In response to a question, Dennis Todey of the Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, Iowa, said the omega block was not due to the El Nino. “Summer isn’t the best time for those connections to occur,” he said.
South Dakota saw its eighth warmest May in the 129-year history of weather records, while Nebraska saw its 29th warmest May.
During that time period, which began about mid-May, Yankton went three weeks without seeing moisture as storms and other rain events spun off elsewhere.
This was a dramatic shift from the start of the year, which saw extreme cold and above-average moisture across many areas.
Despite that, crop conditions across the region are generally in fair shape at the moment, but there are exceptions. Winter wheat is having “another tough year,” Wilson said. He added that many areas are seeing abandonment of their crops, with Kansas, the heart of the nation’s breadbasket, being forced to import wheat for its needs.
Locally, corn and soybeans are currently doing well, with South Dakota at 60% corn planted and 61% soybeans planted and Nebraska at 61% corn planted and 53% soybeans planted.
The early dry conditions can be overcome for those crops, but the stress tests await, noted Doug Kluck of the Central Region Climate Services.
Todey added, “The stress we’ve seen (on corn) so far is probably not good, but we probably haven’t lost much yield yet. We need to see some rainfall soon.”
He added that the most damage to corn typically comes at tasseling time in July, while soybeans have a much wider window. “(Soybeans) can muddle along until August with light precipitation,” he said.
The forecast for the days, weeks and months ahead produces more uncertainty.
Wilson said the next seven days figure to be “a busy June pattern,” with above-normal temperatures and slightly above-normal precipitation possible. The 8- to 14-day outlook shows a similar trend.
However, the rainfall may not be enough to make a dent in the moisture deficit in the soil, Todey said.
Wilson added, “Looking at some of these (areas), we’ve got some big, big deficits.”
Yet another wild card in the weather scenario is smoke coming down from Canadian wildfires, which can impact temperatures and also filter out other solar benefits.
“This can have a pretty interesting impact on crops, depending on how long and how much it can obscure solar radiation from reaching the surface,” Wilson said. “If you’re not getting enough, it can really impact growth, combining it with the cool conditions.”
Smoke remained an issue over parts of the region Thursday, with portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin seeing deteriorating air quality conditions. Also, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy issued an air quality alert for the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area due to elevated ozone levels associated with smoke from Canadian wildfires.
