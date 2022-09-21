HURON — Members of the South Dakota FFA participated in a wide range of educational activities during the 2021 South Dakota State Fair held September 1st-5th, in Huron. At the State Fair, there were 360 FFA members who exhibited 1224 exhibits.
Most Popular
Articles
- A Sad Anniversary
- Cedar County Escapee Faces 9 New Charges After Chase
- Restoring Broken Trust
- ‘Something Epic’
- Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Cutting Staff, Services In Face Of Rising Inflation
- Yankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet Opens
- Jacob Riter
- Mark Sedlacek
- Patricia Christensen
- South Dakota Prison Inmate In Springfield Dies
Images
Commented
- Student Loan Debt: The Past And Future (94)
- Letter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (92)
- Letter: Shaping Young Minds (75)
- Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (61)
- Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (38)
- Letter: Thank You, Liz! (35)
- Letter: Civic Duty (31)
- Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (22)
- Letter: Outrage? (20)
- Letter: Moms Are Miracles (16)
- Letter: Truth And Lies (16)
- Letter: Misleading (13)
- Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (13)
- Letter: Disconnection (11)
- Letter: ‘School Is Home’ (11)
- Letter: Education And Ideals (8)
- Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (8)
- Absolutely, Dobbs Was Worth It (7)
- Letter: Hope And Reality (7)
- Restoring Broken Trust (6)
- Letter: About Standards (4)
- Letter: 2022 Standards Opinion (4)
- Letter: A Request (3)
- Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)
- Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (2)
- Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (2)
- COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)
- Waiting For Artemis: New Era, Old Issues (2)
- Governor Inquiry And Little Openness (2)
- Let’s Meet The Challenge (1)
- The City And The Summit Center (1)
- Gun Disconnection? (1)
- SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)
- Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)
- The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)
- A Flood Of Memories (1)
- Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)
- Remains Of Missing SD Veteran Confirmed (1)
- County Adopts 2023 Budget (1)
- Letter: ‘Shame On You’ (1)
- Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.