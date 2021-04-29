Yankton’s Market at the Meridian opens its season Saturday, May 1, at the corner of Second and Douglas and running from 9 a.m.-noon. There are more early-season vendors than last year, plus some exciting extras are being added.
On May 1, Greater Yankton Living presents an in-person job fair. “This is an ideal time for job seekers, high school and college students, teachers, or anyone interested in exploring and building their careers to connect with local employers,” Rita Nelson from GYL said. “We will have a variety of employers represented to discuss job openings and career pathways.”
There will be music from James Dean.
Connecting Cultures will be featuring Czech culture on May 22. The Bethesda Dancers will present their moves at 10:30 a.m. that day. Learn more about Czech heritage and Czech Days. This year the Tabor celebration is scheduled for June 17-19.
This is in addition to the homemade and home grown items found weekly at the Market.
