The Yankton County Commission is slated to discuss approval to go to bid for the replacement of the Stone Church Bridge, as well as preliminary engineering on the Johnson Bridge, during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board will also discuss ambulance fees, hear a second reading of a rezoning request, hear several department quarterly reports and discuss a micro-surfacing bid.
Executive sessions on poor relief and a personnel issue are also slated.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
