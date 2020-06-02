The Department of Social Services (DSS) office in Yankton is open to the public by appointment only starting today (Wednesday).
“While DSS staff have been working remotely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to serve the people of South Dakota, we will begin reopening offices to the public on an appointment-only basis,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “The Department of Social Services is exercising an abundance of caution for the health and safety of both the public and our employees. We encourage customers to continue to use our online resources, but if it is critical to speak with a DSS worker in person, please call your local office to make an appointment.”
Appointments may be made by calling 605.668.3030 or 800.455.5241. The office is located at 3113 Spruce Street, Suite 200 in Yankton.
Resources and information are available online at dss.sd.gov.
“The precautions we are putting in place are for the protection of everyone involved and the community at large,” Gill continued. “All DSS services will be available to South Dakota families, and staff want to work with those families to help address their needs.”
A drop box for child support payments, assistance applications, and other important paperwork is available at the DSS office. The box is emptied frequently throughout the day and is fully secure.
Staff will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering any DSS facilities and the agency asks that any symptomatic customers refrain from coming into offices. Physical distancing will also be practiced.
“DSS management will continuously evaluate COVID-19 spread in the community and the ability to safely keep offices open,” Gill said. “Our intention is always to do what is best for the individuals and families we serve.”
