Two Men Facing Felony Charges In Crofton Incident

CROFTON — A Yankton man and his stepfather are facing felony charges in connection with a July incident in which a vehicle was fired upon.
Ronald Galvan III, 45, of Yankton has been charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, terroristic threats, second-degree false imprisonment and two counts of committing child abuse intentionally without injury.
After a preliminary hearing this month in Cedar County court, Galvan was bound over for trial in District Court, according to unnamed sources at the court.
The victims in the case — three men and two children ages 13 and 11 — allegedly went to the residence of Daniel G. Schroeder, 74, of Crofton, Galvan’s stepfather, for an exchange of auto parts. A day earlier, Schroeder reportedly filed a theft report with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office that involved some of the same individuals, the Cedar County News reported.
While Schroeder was reportedly in the house retrieving a vehicle title, Galvan arrived and blocked the driveway, and according to victim statements, fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle got stuck while the occupants were attempting to flee. The group escaped on foot into a nearby cornfield.
Schroeder reportedly faces felony aiding and abetting, and misdemeanor aiding and abetting charges. He appeared in court earlier this month and waved a preliminary hearing, according to the Cedar County News.
Both men are out on bail.
