Woman Pleads Guilty In Death

LAKE ANDES — A Wagner woman has pleaded guilty to felony child abuse in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son.
Calarina Drapeaux, 27, entered the plea Monday at the Charles Mix County courthouse in Lake Andes.
Drapeaux pleaded guilty to one count of abuse/cruelty to a minor less than 7 years of age. The Class 3 felony carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
Judge Bruce Anderson has set a June 6 sentencing in Lake Andes and has ordered a pre-sentence investigation.
Meanwhile, Drapeaux’s live-in boyfriend, Leonard Sharpfish Jr., 31, was arrested for the toddler’s death. Sharpfish, also known as Leonard Walking Eagle, has pleaded not guilty to the abuse/felony charge and two drug charges. He faces a May trial in Lake Andes.
In exchange for Drapeaux’s guilty plea, the prosecution dropped three counts of aggravated assault/domestic abuse, also a Class 3 felony.
The prosecution also dropped one count of unauthorized possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. The charge carried a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Drapeaux had previously pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was scheduled for an August trial.
Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steve Cotton represents the prosecution. Avon attorney Brooke Swier Schloss serves as defense attorney.
Anderson had previously agreed to the defense’s request for a bond reduction. The judge lowered the $30,000 bond to $10,000 and allowed cash or surety.
Subsequently, Drapeaux was able to post bond and was no longer in the Charles Mix County Jail in Lake Andes, Cotton said.
In earlier proceedings, Judge Donna Bucher had set the $30,000 bond and denied a defense request for a personal recognizance bond. The judge characterized Drapeaux as “a danger to the community.”
Cotton objected to the bond reduction request. He noted Drapeaux’s child was pronounced dead Feb. 16, 2022, with reports that the boy was very badly abused “to the point where no conscious adult could have lived in the same house and not been aware of the abuse.”
The abuse included one healing broken wrist, three broken ribs, one rib freshly broken, a second rib somewhat healed and a third rib nearly completely healed, Cotton said. Based off the healing stages, the abuse had been ongoing for quite some time, he said.
Other injuries to the child included what appeared to be cigarette burn-type abrasions and numerous bruises in different stages of healing, he added.
Further, Drapeaux is pregnant, and at the time of her urinalysis, the sample came back positive for drugs, the state’s attorney said. She also admitted narcotics use to law enforcement.
“For the safety of the public and for the safety of the unborn baby, the State believes bond is appropriate,” Cotton said at the time.
In successfully requesting the bond reduction, Swier Schloss said her client had made several strides during recent weeks. In addition, Drapeaux had made plans for her release while awaiting trial.
Drapeaux was not currently employed but was looking for employment prior to her current incarceration, the motion said. She is pregnant with what is considered a high-risk pregnancy.
Drapeaux has completed a treatment-needs assessment with Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health, the motion said. She continues to meet with her doctors and therapists.
The defendant scheduled parenting classes. In addition, she is willing to participate in the 24/7 sobriety program as well as complete an urinalysis twice weekly for detecting drugs.
Court records provide the authorities’ account of events surrounding the boy’s death.
On Feb. 16, 2022, authorities were called to the Wagner hospital where Drapeaux had brought her 2-year-old son. He was found with extensive bruising on his body and a green substance coming out of his mouth. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:01 a.m.
A month after her son died, Drapeaux was arrested and charged in connection with the boy’s death. The probable-cause affidavit listed one count of abuse/cruelty to a minor less than 7 years of age and two drug charges, one a misdemeanor.
A Charles Mix County grand jury indicted Drapeaux March 24 on the amended charges.
The indictment charges that, on or before January 2022 and February 2022, Drapeaux committed the offense of abuse of or cruelty “in that the defendant did abuse, expose, torture, torment or cruelly punish a minor, in a manner which does not constitute aggravated assault, and the victim is less than 7 years of age.”
In addition, the indictment contains three counts that, between October 2021 and February 2022, Drapeaux committed aggravated assault (domestic abuse), as “the defendant did assault another with intent to commit bodily injury which results in serious bodily injury.”
She also faced one count of unauthorized possession of a controlled substance, which court documents cited as morphine.
Drapeaux gave statements about several events that allegedly happened leading up to this incident, but they were later found not to be truthful, court papers said.
Drapeaux left her children home alone on multiple occasions and a family member had to pick the children up from the home because Drapeaux left them alone for long periods of time, according to authorities.
Agents went to the residence as part of a search warrant and found poor living conditions and drug paraphernalia throughout the house. A prescription bottle that contained a Schedule 5 controlled substance (Pregabalin) was also found in the master bedroom. The prescription bottle had a name on it that showed the pills were neither Drapeaux’s nor Sharpfish’s prescription.
The children spoke about Drapeaux slapping and hitting two of the boys with a hanger. The children spoke about being left alone Feb. 15, 2022. The 10-year-old said he had to cook for the other children, as Drapeaux did not leave them food or bring them food.
Drapeaux’s cell phone showed several messages in which she spoke about getting drugs for herself and Sharpfish. Drapeaux admitted to leaving the children home for more than eight hours by themselves.
She admitted the two older boys were not suitable for caring for the two younger children, and she admitted she neglected the children that day by not leaving them with a person capable of taking care of them.
Drapeaux said part of the reason she and Sharpfish went to Sioux Falls Feb. 22 was to obtain drugs and that she used morphine that day. She also accompanied other individuals in Sioux Falls attempting to buy marijuana and medications not prescribed for her.
Also, Drapeaux said she has used morphine and hydrocodone at her residence in the past. She does not have a prescription for the pills, and she and Sharpfish get the drugs from friends and family members, an agent said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.