BROOKINGS — “I loved your classes. Thank you!”
“Thanks for allowing me to take the classes like I did; I really appreciate it. I enjoyed the classes, especially No. 4. It was the one I needed the most.”
Those are recent comments from parents who have attended the free online parenting classes held by the Family Resource Network at South Dakota State University.
April’s free online classes, which are parents of children birth to age 3, will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, starting April 6 and running through April 27. Each class will have a different subject theme that focuses on educating parents on why their children behave the way they do.
The class topics include:
• April 6 — Why I Do What I Do: This class explains your child’s behavior as they think, learn and feel with strategies to encourage your child’s development.
• April 13 — Keep Me Safe: This class will give you tips to keep your home a safe place for your child to grow and learn.
• April 20 — How I Learn: This class will provide you tips and tools to encourage your child’s natural desire to learn.
• April 27 — Help Me Manage My Feelings: This class will provide insight on guiding and encouraging your child through the stressful moments of growing up.
Only a computer and an email address are required for entry and participation in these online courses, allowing parents to join in and learn from home or a computer station at your local library. To register, call (605) 688-5730 or send an email to SDSU.FRN@sdstate.edu.
The “Understanding Me Up to Age 3” parenting series complements the Common Sense Parenting training currently provided by the Department of Social Services, which focuses on children ages 3 to 16. These complementary programs offer a comprehensive system of parent education from birth through the teenage years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.