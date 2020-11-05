• Heather Wynn, 25, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving with a revoked license.
• Kolt Woodard, 32, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on two warrants for failure to comply.
• Tiffany Dilley, 30, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a Drug Court hold.
• Christian Vilchez, 27, Vermillion, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold.
• Justin Bauer, 39, Hurley, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold.
