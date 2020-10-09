HURON — The Trump Administration today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $4,650,000 to modernize rural drinking water infrastructure in the city of Springfield.
“This project will help alleviate major water treatment plant inadequacy within the city of Springfield,” said USDA Rural Development South Dakota State Director Julie Gross. “Having access to a reliable water system that delivers safe drinking water is important to rural communities for health and safety reasons and for increased economic development opportunities.”
The federal funding of $4,108,000 loan and a grant of $542,000 will be leveraged with a Department of Environmental and Natural Resources grant of $2,000,000, Community Development Block Grant of $550,000, and an applicant contribution of $300,000 for a total project cost of $7,500,000. The funding will be used to construct a new water treatment plant to replace the city’s current facility, which was constructed in 1966. The new plant will have the capacity to withdraw water at 460 gallons per minute from the Missouri River.
The treatment process will consist of initial pretreatment followed by membrane treatment and disinfection. Plant equipment will be housed in a 60-foot by 100-foot structure, just west of the current facility, which will be taken down once construction of the new facility is complete. In addition, a new water intake system of the same size will be installed parallel to the existing intake line.
This project will serve 746 Springfield residents and 36 businesses.
