• Landon Bree, 25, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for simple assault (against law enforcement), simple assault (domestic), resisting arrest and obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter.
• Leon Balfany Jr., 41, Mitchell, was arrested Thursday for driving with a revoked license and possession of a controlled substance.
