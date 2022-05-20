100 Years Ago
Sunday, May 21, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 21, 1947
• Items of historic record were to be placed in the cornerstone of the new nurses’ home adjoining Sacred Heart hospital today, and a planned ceremony for the event was to be headed by the Most Rev. Bishop William O. Brady of Sioux Falls.
• Thursday morning, 10:45-11:00, over WNAX and the American Broadcasting Company, Ted Malone will devote his entire program in honor of Donna Mae Fuhrer, fifteen-year-old O’Neill, Nebraska girl, who is graduating from the eighth grade despite the fact that she has been bed-ridden for seven years. Donna Mae lived a normal healthy life until infection set in and later developed infantile paralysis.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, May 21, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 21, 1997
• Yankton officials should learn more today about Great Lakes Aviation’s plans to resume local flights. Airport manager Jake Hoffner said he has been working with Sens. Tim Johnson and Tom Daschle about resuming service. The closure came Saturday after FAA charged Great Lakes with flying faulty aircraft and using improperly trained mechanics.
• What was slated as an information meeting sparked confusion and frustration Tuesday night that further “polarized” about 150 Yankton senior citizens against a Yankton community transportation proposal. Many seniors met at the request of Yankton City Commissioner Dave Hosmer who invited them to Tuesday’s gathering to get answers on proposed public transportation, said Carol Ferwerda, YSCC director. Instead of answers, the audience was asked to provide input for a 10 a.m. meeting today at the Yankton Public Library.
