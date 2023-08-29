The message from local mental health practitioners in recognition of August being International Overdose Awareness Month (IOAM) is that there is hope.
IOAM and International Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, aim to open a dialog about drug-related overdose deaths, reaching out to those with a substance use disorder (SUD) in the hopes of preventing more overdose deaths.
From a mental health perspective, concerns currently focus on some of the newer forms of opiates and fentanyl available on the street, Pam VanMeeteren, a psychiatric nurse practitioner and the director of the Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Program for Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services, told the Press & Dakotan.
According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (SUDORS), drug-related deaths have been on the rise in South Dakota since 2012 and were at an all-time high in 2021 with 104 deaths. Ninety-seven percent of those overdoses were unintentional and 48% were opioid related, the report said. Also, between January 2022 and March 2023 the number of monthly emergency room visits for suspected drug overdoses nearly doubled, going from 117 to 199.
However, there are drugs other than opiates that can cause overdose fatalities, VanMeeteren said.
“Opioid use is probably the greatest risk because of the respiratory compromise that it causes,” she said. “(But also) benzodiazepines — your Ativan, your Xanax, that class of medication — also causes it, particularly in combination with alcohol.”
Benzodiazepines can cause death without alcohol as well, she noted.
“Then, there’s methamphetamine use, (which) is not depressant in nature — it’s stimulant — but the issue there has to do with cardiac compromise due to excessive use or overuse of that substance,” VanMeeteren said. “So, while opioids are what we focus on a lot because there’s more medicinal support for treatment, the other substances still create a high risk.”
Opiate numbers for the MAT program have greatly increased in the last couple of years, Raelene Broz, program director of Alcohol and Drug for LCBHS and a Licensed Addiction Counselor (LAC), told the Press & Dakotan.
“Our numbers (in 2021) were around 20 people in the MAT program,” she said. “We’re up to 28 people that were serving in the Medication Assisted Treatment Program at this point in time.”
Also, addiction counselors and law enforcement are seeing an increase in abuse of fentanyl and imitation fentanyl, imitation of the anticonvulsant gabapentin, as well as an increase in methamphetamine use, Broz said.
LCBHS can support withdrawal symptoms from all addictive substances, VanMeeteren said.
“The Medication Assisted Treatment Program focuses primarily on opioid use, so we can help mitigate withdrawal from that substance,” she said. “But then, there are two medications that can be used and they’ve really become preventative in nature from any further use of opioids and unintended death. One of those is Suboxone; the other is Vivitrol.”
Suboxone is a partial opioid blocker that causes euphoria in low to moderate doses, diminishing the effects of physical dependency on opioids, including withdrawal symptoms and cravings. Vivitrol completely blocks the effects of opioids and alcohol in the body.
More variations of those drugs are becoming available, but those are still at the core of opioid treatment, VanMeeteren said, adding that through a state grant program, LCBHS can provide free treatment and medication to those who cannot afford them.
Also, Narcan is available as a protective measure, she said.
“Anyone that believes they could benefit from having Narcan in their home — perhaps it’s not for the person, but they are concerned for a family member or a friend — we can make that available,” VanMeeteren said.
Also, various forms of Narcan or naloxone are also available at pharmacies over the counter.
However, medication is assistive to treatment but recovery involves much more than taking medication, she said.
“(Medication) is a support that helps deal with cravings. It helps prevent overdose, but the work of recovery also involves counseling and case management,” VanMeeteren said. “We at this agency feel very strongly that all of those services wrapped around an individual are what’s going to provide the greatest benefit and best success for them.”
Broz emphasized how drug and alcohol treatment programs offer hope.
“Our goal is to assist you to get into recovery and to have a better quality of life, to become an active citizen, to be a better parent, to be a better child, a better spouse, a better employee,” she said. “Our goal is to allow you to feel more empowered, more in control of your own life and your own life choices and to have that sense of freedom that comes with not being tied down to a substance that’s controlling your life.”
———
For more information, contact Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services at 605-665-4606.
