Local Missouri River Events Return In 2022

In recent years, Missouri River events have run into some rough waters.
The Missouri River Clean-Up was last held in 2017, and the Missouri River Watershed Education Festival was most recently held in 2019, according to National Park Service (NPS) Ranger Dugan Smith.
“We didn’t have the festival and clean-up during the last two years because of the pandemic. We wanted to keep people safe,” he said. “And we didn’t have the clean-up during the two years before that because of the high river releases of more than 50,000 cfs (cubic feet per second) out of Gavins Point Dam. We just couldn’t take people out on the water.”
But times have changed for the better and events are returning, Smith said. The school festival is set for May 5, the river clean-up on May 7 and the combined Lake Yankton Festival and Homestead Day on June 11.
“We’re back, and we want people to know it,” he said. “We’re getting the word out, and people are really excited to have these things again. I think we may have even better numbers than before the pandemic.”
Organizers continued their planning each year despite uncertainty that eventually led to cancellation. Now, supporters are ready to take the events to a new level.
SCHOOL FESTIVAL
This year’s school festival returns to Riverside Park in Yankton with numbers similar to pre-pandemic levels, according to committee member Mary Robb.
“The schools are so faithful to us and are really glad to come back. We get many of the same schools, but also some new ones, from a wide area,” she said. “We limited this year’s number to 350 students because of COVID, and we’re at 328. We’re not going to take any more schools so we don’t run over our target.”
This year’s participants include grades 7-11 from Yankton Middle School, St. Rose of Lima School in Crofton, Nebraska; Cedar Catholic Junior/Senior High School in Hartington; Laurel-Concord/Coleridge (Nebraska) and Andes Central.
The school festival will feature 20 presentations at 21 sites (one agency will operate two fish tanks). Each group of students will spend 15-18 minutes at each stop before moving to the next. Because of COVID, students from each school will remain together rather than mingle with others.
The festival will again feature a wide variety of environmental, historical and cultural topics, according to Paul Lepisto with the Izaak Walton League of America.
“We have 18 of the 20 presentations returning from the past, either the agency or the persons themselves,” he said. “When we contacted them this year, they rushed in and said, ‘I want to come back and have something to do with it. It’s one of the most enjoyable events all year.’ I think it speaks volumes for what people see as the value of these events.”
The festival plays a crucial role in reaching the younger generation, Lepisto said.
“We encourage hands-on presentations, and the kids have so many chances for interacting. They learn something they don’t know,” he said. “We know we can’t serve a seven-course meal in seven 20-minute presentations, but we are exposing them to many different things.”
For example, a presenter one year put stickers all over a boat, representing zebra mussels, and challenged the students to find all of the stickers. When they were done, the presenters showed them all the spots they missed and how mussels remain hidden.
A festival tradition will return, Smith said. “We’re going to have the ‘Kiss The Fish’ contest. The kids love it and keep asking every year if we’ll have it,” he said.
CLEAN-UP, CLEAN BOAT
After the extended absence, Smith said he’s anxious for this year’s river clean-up. The project runs along both shores from Gavins Point Dam to Riverside Park. Boats transport volunteers along the river and haul trash to a collection point for recycling or disposal.
“We usually get 100-115 volunteers, and I’m hoping we’ll get even more this year. It’s great that people want a clean river for recreation and other uses. They want to get out there and want to be a big part of the effort,” he said.
“With us not doing it for a few years, there is no doubt we’re going to find a tremendous amount of things. And with the water levels really low this year, you have so much more of the river banks exposed.”
Over the years, the clean-up has recovered golf clubs, bowling balls and pins, baby carriages, shopping carts and even hot tubs, water heaters and propane tanks. Tires are another common find along the banks.
Besides collecting tons of debris, the clean-up provides people an opportunity to get out on the water in ways they might not otherwise, Smith said. The clean-up also promotes a sense of ownership and responsibility toward the river, he said.
“People really do care for the river and keep coming back,” he said. “I hope we get more volunteers than in a normal year because it’s the first opportunity to get out in years. I have had a couple of companies contact me about wanting to do this. I think, once we start promoting it, we’ll start to see more people and that kind of scale.”
The clean-up has encouraged all sorts of participants, from single people and families to youth organizations and businesses, Robb said.
This year’s events will offer a new experience for most of the Missouri National Recreational River (MNRR) staff in Yankton, Lepisto said.
“The MNRR staff is almost entirely new, and they are very excited about being part of the festival and other activities,” he said. “It’s a great time for people working on these events to get to know them and each other.”
Volunteers have annually conducted the “clean boat” outreach. Teams have informed boaters about invasive species such as the zebra mussel. While the mollusk has now entered Lewis and Clark Lake, the effort remains to prevent further spread to other bodies of water.
The effort has broadened to include invasive plants, invasive species and a hybrid approach including both, Lepisto said.
“One year, we met with more than 1,700 people from 13 or 14 states,” he said. “But now, we’re doing the clean boat effort differently. We used to do it just on weekends. Now, the National Park Service will conduct it throughout the summer as part of a general outreach effort.”
LAKE YANKTON FESTIVAL, HOMESTEAD DAY
This year also marks the full return of the Lake Yankton Festival and Homestead Day, held jointly June 11, according to Nancy Teachout with the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area. The events are held in the same area from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“These are family events. There’s no charge to get into the Lake Yankton events,” she said. “A park pass is required for Homestead Day, but we’re working on a permit for the first 50 cars to get in at no charge.”
Organizers are working with certified Master Naturalists, Teachout said. The first class last fall was well attended, and this year 60 people from across the state are taking the 10-week training, she said.
The Master Naturalists are required to perform volunteer hours, which could include the school festival, Teachout said. A number of the naturalists live in the Lewis and Clark Lake Area, she said, with everyone background-checked and most of them interested in environmental education.
“We hope, by inviting them to volunteer at the school festival and work with students, they will become presenters,” she said. “We can increase our offerings at all events.”
The Lake Yankton Festival and Homestead Day provide a lead-in to Ribfest held that afternoon and evening in downtown Yankton, Teachout said. “We both chose the same date. Rather than compete, we’re working together,” she said.
Those partnerships play an important role in attracting more people to Yankton for a longer stay and learning what the area has to offer, said tourism director Jay Gravholt with the Yankton Thrive organization.
“The river is Yankton’s lifeblood, and we identify ourselves as a Missouri River town,” he said. “We have a lot of great events, and I think it’s vital for the community to do these (partnerships).”
The pandemic motivated people to explore the outdoors, Teachout said. Also, the South Dakota parks, camping sites and attractions remained more open than other states.
“Families found new things to do and more ways to connect,” she said. “People flocked here before, and they keep coming back.”
Gravholt sees long-term benefits from the return of this year’s events. “I think it promotes a healthy respect for the river and what it offers,” he said.
The Missouri River remains a national treasure, Lepisto said. “We want the public to get outside and enjoy this wonderful place where we live,” he said.
For more information on the river clean-up, email Dugan_smith@nps.gov or call (605) 665-0209, extension 28.
