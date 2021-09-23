The Missouri Valley Master Gardeners will present the annual Fall Fling on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at 7 p.m. The annual fall educational program will be given at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club Dining Room, located at 2206 Mulberry St., Yankton.
Featured speaker will be Warren Muller, the current golf course superintendent at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. The title of his presentation will be “How Turfgrass and Trees Can Work Together.”
“Managing tree inventory and how trees impact lawn quality is a mainstay of golf course management,” said Muller. It is a complicated balancing act keeping lush, green grass for golfers to play on and the public to view, while also enjoying a forested area surrounding the golf course. “The homeowner faces similar challenges maintaining the area around his home,” Muller said.
During this current drought year, the problem of water or lack of it is a definite concern. Suggestions as to what kind of grasses to plant that will best survive a dry year in our area of South Dakota will be presented. Muller will also discuss when you should mow, how high the mower blade should be set to create a well-manicured lawn, and the problem of weeds. “The horticulture field offers opportunities for anyone interested in the care of grass and trees,” he said. “Golf course management is a perfect fit for me.”
The public is invited to this free educational presentation. Donations to offset costs of the event are welcome. Door prizes will be awarded. For more information, see the Missouri Valley Master Gardener Facebook page.
