Nativity Takes On a New Look At Two Yankton Churches

A recent arrival to Yankton’s Saint Benedict and Sacred Heart parishes, Father Thi Pham is giving each of those churches a special gift this Christmas: a new, more historical interpretation to a traditional Christmas icon, the scene of the Jesus’ birth.
Pham, who was born in Vietnam and raised in San Antonio, Texas, is one of two associate pastors, including Father Bob Lacey, who came to minister in Yankton last summer under Pastor Father Tom Anderson.
Transferring from Mississippi, Pham brought a new idea for Christmas with him.
A far cry from the renaissance-style shelter many are familiar with, Pham’s open structure is completely made out of driftwood. It is adorned with string lights to represent the night sky and offers only straw to insulate its special occupants from the ground.
“Most people experience the Nativity in a modernized image, with huts and houses,” Pham told the Press & Dakotan. “However, technically, in biblical history, it’s in the middle of nowhere, where the shepherds find shelter.”
At that time, shepherds would have put together makeshift shelters with the tools and resources at hand, he said.
“They had to use all natural elements — branches, leaves, whatever they could find — to help them and the animals keep warm and keep safe,” Pham said, indicating the nativity he had built in Saint Benedict Church. “That’s what all the natural elements are about.”
The simple structure, currently occupied only by statues of livestock, emphasizes Jesus’ humble beginning, said Pham, who added that he has always had a passion for decorating the church environment for the Mass.
“It recreates the reality of our Savior, how He came into the world when there was no room in the inn,” he said.
The Nativity scenes are not being installed all at once but in smaller phases. The three Magi are still traveling and even Mary and Joseph do not arrive until Christmas, Pham noted.
“A tree will not grow overnight,” he said. “So, my whole thing is preparation, to prepare ourselves for the Christmas celebration.”
In Catholic teaching, Advent, the four weeks proceeding Christmas, is a time of anticipation and preparation for Christmas.
“Christ came 2,000 years ago, and every Christmas, every Advent, is calling us to prepare ourselves for His second coming,” Pham said. “When? We don’t know, which means that every day we have to prepare ourselves to meet the Lord.”
The Nativity is in keeping with the usual activities of the priests at St. Benedict’s and Sacred Heart this time of year, he said.
“The whole Advent theme is preparation,” Pham said. “We go from preparations to expectations and then jubilation when Christ comes to save us.”
The driftwood was obtained with the help of parishioner Jerry Koster, who gave Pham access to his property to select the driftwood, and Larry Leader who loaded and transported it.
Though many parishioners said they had never seen the Nativity represented in this unique way, feedback has been positive, he said.
For Pham, the driftwood Nativity calls to mind the humility of God’s Son, he said.
“God the Father gives us the wonderful gift of his Son,” Pham said. “So, we are meant to give a gift to one another, to be present spiritually, emotionally and physically.
“Come and join us for a wonderful celebration.”
