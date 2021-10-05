Take advantage of free drop-offs for tree trimmings as part of the City of Yankton’s annual effort to improve visibility and safety on city thoroughfares.
Tree limbs hanging over city streets and alleys must be trimmed to 12 feet, and over sidewalks, it must be 10 feet. Property owners are responsible for trimming trees on their property or any trees growing in the boulevard next to their property.
Tree limbs and trimmings can be dropped off at the Transfer Station at 1200 West 23rd St. free of charge at any time throughout the year. Use the main entrance 8 a.m.-3:45p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday and any other time at the after-hours disposal area just east of the main entrance on 23rd St.
Visit cityofyankton.org for more information and for examples of tree pruning techniques. Tree trimming not only improves visibility for all drivers but also helps keep the roads clear for emergency and other vehicles. Clear roadways mean that school buses can run routes on time, and snowplows can efficiently clear streets once the snow starts falling.
