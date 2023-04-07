• On March 29, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a call, shortly after midnight, from Pinky’s Lounge, in Wausa. A small child, only dressed in a short sleeve shirt and sweatpants, no shoes or a coat, was wandering about the street (Highway 121). The child could not give his name, but the bartender used Facebook to identify the child. Child Protective Services and Nebraska Health and Human Services were called and then asked the Sheriff’s Office Deputy to contact the parents to come and pick up the child. Later the next morning a Deputy and a Child Protective Service Case Worker, returned to the house of the child, and it was decided to have the child and another sibling temporarily removed and placed with other family members until Nebraska Health and Human Services deems fit for the children to return home.
