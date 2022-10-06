Few Show For Clay Co. SDDOT Input Meeting

VERMILLION — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is on the final stretch of putting together a master transportation plan for Clay County, and time is quickly running out for county citizens to give their input to the document.
Planners held a public meeting Wednesday evening in the Clay County Extension Building in Vermillion with the hopes of receiving additional public guidance as the finishing touches are put into crafting the plan, with the goal of submitting it to the Clay County Commission in December.
Only a handful of people attended the meeting, but citizens may learn more about the plan by visiting https://ulteig.com/claycountymtp/ to gain access to the project website and provide input. Comments will be accepted until Oct. 19.
“This has been a really fun project. We’ve really loved getting to know Clay County,” said Will Kerns, a senior transportation planner with Ulteig, a Sioux Falls firm that helps local governments, public utilities, construction companies and other entities plan and build infrastructure.
SDDOT hired Ulteig to help formulate the Clay County Master Transportation Plan.
The plan, when completed, will be a 20-year planning document that will serve as a guide for the county’s future transportation network for all modes of travel that will encompass a wide range of transportation concerns, from improving recreational opportunities to solving critical issues such as bridge replacement and seasonal flooding that damage roadways year after year.
“This plan is focused on Clay County, the townships and the municipalities within Clay County, but the roadway and transportation network that this plan is focused on is specifically around the unincorporated county and the county’s roadway and transportation network,” Kerns said.
A draft of the master plan is almost complete; it’s only missing the last bit of citizen guidance that Ulteig officials are hoping to receive until Oct. 19.
“Once we gather enough feedback, we will go into and finalize the plan — finalize it into a final plan document and present it to the Clay County Commission,” he said. “We’re looking at early winter; I think we should probably have this thing adopted by the commission in December. We’d like to have it done by the holidays.”
Ulteig began collecting data for the plan in late 2021 and early 2022. That data collection included an inventory of existing road, bridge and other county transportation infrastructure.
The first public meeting regarding the master plan’s development was held last April in Vermillion. Issues were identified at that meeting, as well as discussion of an assessment of future needs in the county.
Wednesday’s meeting was designed to share findings with the public and incorporate public input as the time for developing the final report draws near.
“We’ve been gaining public input during this entire process,” Kerns said.
During last April’s meeting, an internet-based survey questionnaire was conducted. Sixty-three surveys were completed and 70% of the respondents were from Vermillion.
The questions all related to the existing transportation network in the county. Those taking the survey were asked about their travel preferences and the overall performance of the county’s transportation system. They were asked to identify issues and concerns and to prioritize specific types of improvements they would like to see.
Of the survey respondents, 88% typically drive alone, 50% drive over 50 miles per week, 27% drive over 100 miles per week, 50% walk outdoors three to seven days per week and 50% bike at least one day per month.
Thirty percent of respondents said the quality of the Clay County transportation infrastructure is better or somewhat better than five years ago, while 16% said it is worse or somewhat worse.
Survey respondents rate these transportation project types in order of importance: existing road maintenance/improvement; bridge maintenance/replacement; safety; bicycle/pedestrian/trails; flood mitigation; constructing new roads and bus/transit.
Future issues and needs that have been identified as requiring attention include bridge replacement, road conditions, road geometry and safety, flooded roads, demand for bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, urban growth and development and a prioritization of improvements with available funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.