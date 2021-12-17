100 Years Ago
Sunday, December 18, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 18, 1946
• Through a deal which has just been completed, Tyndall is soon to have an “Aged Folks’ Home,” which will become established and put into operation by the first of the year. The Wm. Thompson residence property, one of the largest and best known homes in Tyndall, has been purchased by the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, through the organization’s founder, the Rev. August Haeger, and will be transformed into a home where aged people of the community can set up their residence and be cared for.
• What is undoubtedly a record price of farm land in these parts was paid Saturday, Dec. 14, when the Banks’ 180-acre farm was sold at public auction for $176 an acre. The purchaser is Carl Anderson, farmer living east of Wausa. This farm, located about one-half mile south of Wausa, is the original Thorson place where the first post office was located in the settlement of the community.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, December 18, 1971
• Gov. Richard Kneip said Friday the Board of Regents’ support for a three-year, degree-granting Medical School in South Dakota is a key to meeting the health care needs of the state. The regents unanimously voted at their Sioux Falls meeting Friday to recommend to the state legislature that such a medical school be implemented. The state currently has a two-year medical school at the University of South Dakota, and students must transfer to out-of-state schools to complete their medical education.
• A fire at the Schoeneman Lumber Co. in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday night destroyed three of the firm’s buildings. Cause of the fire was not immediately determined. It was the second major fire at the firm since the lumber company was destroyed July 9, 1955, when lightning struck the yard.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 18, 1996
• Yankton Gazelles head coach Doug Pesicka has been named the 1996 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year by the S.D. High School Coaches Association. Pesicka led the Gazelles to their first state title since 1988, posting a 22-1 overall records.
• A familiar face at Mount Marty College has been tapped by the school to help it face the changes of the future. Laurie Becvar was named the school’s new Dean for Academic Affairs Tuesday. Becvar, a Lesterville native who has worked at MMC for nine years, has been serving as acting dean since the resignation of Dr. William Nevious last spring.
