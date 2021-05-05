BROOKINGS — A special South Dakota Humanities Council summer grant program offers up to $10,000 for qualified applicants who apply by May 23.
The statewide non-profit invites non-profit organizations and certain tax-exempt groups (visit sdhumanities.org/grants for full guidelines) to apply for the unique grant opportunity.
SDHC will fund up to $70,000 in humanities projects, which can include workshops, presentations, reading/discussion events, exhibits, media projects and more. Programs should be free, open to the public and attract a diverse audience.
Founded in 1972, the South Dakota Humanities Council’s mission is to celebrate literature, promote civil conversation, and tell the stories that define our state. SDHC’s grant program supports programs that further this mission in South Dakota. SDHC’s major grants, typically awarded during the spring and fall, fund discussion programs and other events whose purpose is to educate and diversify South Dakotans. As such, all major grant applications must include plans for a public forum discussion event.
SDHC, mindful of public health concerns, urges program directors to reserve the option to use a virtual platform for gatherings in lieu of in-person events. SDHC continues to follow CDC guidelines.
Visit sdhumanities.org/grants to access the separate grant guidelines and application instructions for the summer grant opportunity, or to read more about SDHC’s grant program.
Eligibility: The sponsoring organization must not have any currently open grant with the South Dakota Humanities Council (CARES and ARP grants do not count).
Deadline: Midnight on May 23, 2021, for program events that will take place between July 1-Oct. 15, 2021, with all final documents submitted and approved by Oct. 28, 2021.
Questions: Call 605-688-6113 or email melinda@sdhumanities.org.
